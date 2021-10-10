-
The City of San Luis Obispo is operating fewer bus routes right now due to a driver shortage.Jesse Stanley is a transit assistant for SLO Transit. He said…
-
Union Pacific Railroad said Monday evening that trains are running again through the Cal Poly campus, after a double-decker bus collided with a bridge…
-
Local law enforcement are still investigating a bomb threat that shut down city buses Wednesday morning in San Luis Obispo.San Luis Obispo Police…
-
Local law enforcement are addressing public safety concerns following an incident Wednesday morning that shutdown all city buses in San Luis Obispo. The…
-
A record number of passengers are taking San Luis Obispo transit this month. Ridership numbers are up eight percent for SLO Transit establishing and…