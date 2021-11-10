© 2021 KCBX
KCBX News Update: SLO Transit wins award, and Governor Jerry Brown convenes expert meeting on wildfires

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published November 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM PST
SLO Transit recognized for improving bus services for those with disabilities

San Luis Obispo’s public transportation system has won an award for improving bus service for those with disabilities.

SLO Transit was one of just three transportation agencies in North America to earn an Innovation Award from the American Public Transportation Association in 2021.

SLO Transit became the first public transit system in the world to incorporate smart lights that cue riders to bus functions, such as when doors open and close, or when a wheelchair ramp is being deployed.

“The City will continue to introduce technology and innovation that will improve the rider experience and encourage public transportation as the preferred method of travel in the City,” Public Works Director Matt Horn said.

Former CA Governor Jerry Brown convenes expert group on wildfires

Former California Governor Jerry Brown has convened a group of experts and ex-government officials to tackle one of state’s biggest problems: Wildfires. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd reports.

Former CA Governor Jerry Brown convenes expert meeting on wildfires

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
