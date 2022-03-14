Hollister Fire near Gaviota reaches 50% containment, evacuation warnings are lifted

The Hollister Fire burning in the Gaviota area of Santa Barbara County is at 50% containment and has burned 100 acres, according to CalFire.

Officials lifted an evacuation warning for residents living in the Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon areas this morning. It was initially an evacuation order that was downgraded on Sunday.

The fire began around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and fire officials have not yet said what could have sparked the blaze.

The fire also led California Highway Patrol to close access to Hollister Ranch on the Gaviota coast.

On Twitter yesterday, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said this kind of fire is "not typical" of a fire in March, and urged Californians to be ready for wildfires year-round.

Bertucelli also said Monday that 175 firefighters are assigned to the fire with aircraft standing by.

