Central Coast News

Hollister Fire near Gaviota reaches 50% containment, evacuation warnings are lifted

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT
sb county fire again.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire/Daniel Bertucelli
/
The Hollister Fire is burning near Gaviota.

The Hollister Fire burning in the Gaviota area of Santa Barbara County is at 50% containment and has burned 100 acres, according to CalFire.

Officials lifted an evacuation warning for residents living in the Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon areas this morning. It was initially an evacuation order that was downgraded on Sunday.

The fire began around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and fire officials have not yet said what could have sparked the blaze.

The fire also led California Highway Patrol to close access to Hollister Ranch on the Gaviota coast.

On Twitter yesterday, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said this kind of fire is "not typical" of a fire in March, and urged Californians to be ready for wildfires year-round.

Bertucelli also said Monday that 175 firefighters are assigned to the fire with aircraft standing by.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
