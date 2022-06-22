KCBX News Update: SLO County releases more election results, COVID numbers

Election update brings no major changes, but may signal runoff

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s office released more unofficial results from the June 7 primary today, after resuming counting this morning.

The new numbers once again show no major changes in the county’s high-profile races, like those for Board of Supervisors, Congress and the Clerk-Recorder position.

As for the three supervisor districts, Bruce Gibson is leading in District 2, Dawn Ortiz-Legg is leading in District 3 and Jimmy Paulding is leading in District 4. These are the same preliminary outcomes as reported on election night.

However, incumbent District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s lead over second-place challenger Bruce Jones dropped below 50% of the votes as of today's update. That means that the two candidates may face off in the November general election, even though Gibson is leading considerably.

Gibson's percentage of the votes right now is 49.28%, compared to Jones' 18.68%. Geoff Auslen is close behind Jones at 17.10%.

It’s also seeming more likely that Arroyo Grande City Councilmember Jimmy Paulding’s lead over incumbent District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton will hold. He’s at 55.5% and Compton is at 44.95%.

Congressman Salud Carbajal, Congressman Jimmy Panetta and County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano have also kept their leads. In Santa Barbara County, Sheriff Bill Brown is still leading against challenger Juan Camarena.

None of these results are official until the election is certified in both counties, which could happen in early July or sooner.

COVID-19 cases drop in SLO County

COVID-19 cases in SLO County are down from last week. That’s according to the Public Health Department, which reported 599 active cases in the county, down from 737 cases a week earlier.

The daily average of cases per day is now at 109.

SLO County Public Health also says 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, and none of those are in the ICU.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported.