sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Central Coast News

Vegetation fire threatens structures in Arroyo Grande

KCBX | By Rachel Showalter
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM PDT
huasna fire.jpg
Courtesy: CalFire
/
The rapidly spreading vegetation fire broke out near Huasna Road and Christine Loomis Drive Tuesday afternoon.
huasna fire 2
Courtesy: Dara Hadley
/
The Camino Fire can be seen from the backyard of Arroyo Grande resident Dara Hadley.

A rapidly spreading vegetation fire in the Arroyo Grande and Nipomo area of San Luis Obispo County threatened structures and prompted evacuation warnings Tuesday afternoon.

According to CalFire, the fire burned 200 acres of grass and brush as of 2 p.m. with the potential to reach 1,500 acres.

The Camino Fire, as it's being called, is threatening structures in the area. A reverse 911 was issued for an evacuation warning from Huasna Road and Mary Hall Road to Huasna Townsite.

CalFire crews and the Arroyo Grande Hotshots are on scene.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

