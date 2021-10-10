-
From May through late October, it’s typically all hands on deck for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). However,…
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, or SBP, is conducting an emergency drill Wednesday, May 19.If you see smoke and emergency vehicles between 1…
Learn about the author and editor of the book "Voices of the Grieving Heart", where forty writers share their journeys through loss, grief, transformation…
San Luis Obispo County is facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and public health officials said because of that, the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande…
Strong, damaging winds have prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to shut off electricity for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and CalFire…
King tides and large breaking waves on the Central Coast have prompted several water rescues over the past week, but Cal Fire officials said it’s not just…
Three firefighters were injured Tuesday morning when the Dolan Fire in Big Sur burned a remote fire station. The fire has consumed more than 125 square…
In the month of August alone, five brush fires have sparked around the state park at Oceano Dunes.Clint Bullard with Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said over…
Garrison commander Colonel Robert Horvath talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about modified training and adjustments to daily life due to social…
CalFire SLO crews responded Sunday morning to reports of a boat fire off Avila Beach. An engine overheated and the boat’s fire suppression system turned…