Environment and Energy

Crews make progress on Colorado Fire, bringing it to 20% containment

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published January 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM PST
NWS Bay Area/Twitter
Satellite image of the Colorado Fire in Big Sur

A wildfire burning in the Big Sur area of Monterey County has burned 1,050 acres and has reached 20% containment, according to CalFire.

The agency's initial projection was 1,500 acres, but revised it down to 1,050 acres after being able to more accurately map the fire area.

CalFire also said one structure has been destroyed.

The Colorado Fire, named after Palo Colorado Canyon where it started, has shut down parts of coastal Highway 1 and prompted evacuation orders for people in "all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek," according to Monterey County officials.

The fire started around 7:30p.m. Friday, and is burning north of the iconic Bixby Bridge in Big Sur.

There is a Red Cross shelter set up at Carmel Middle School, where evacuees from the Colorado Fire can go for shelter.

Strong winds in the area are fueling the blaze.

CalFire said in a tweet that they have sent four engines to fight the fire. The agency said Highway 1 is closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.

