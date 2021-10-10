-
A stretch of Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur will reopen April 23 after nearly three months of road closure. Heavy rains washed away 150 feet of road…
-
On April 22, 2021, Earth Day will celebrate its 51st year, but environmental pioneers and poets have been writing about the need to care for our planet…
-
Repair work has begun on a section of Highway 1 on Big Sur’s south coast after a debris flow washed out both lanes. You’ll learn about local businesses…
-
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, Central Coast state senator John Laird talks with KCBX’s Greta Mart about the EDD and the effort to fix the…
-
After a slide took out both lanes on a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans said it has no timeline yet on when the coastal highway will reopen…
-
A section of State Route 1 just south of Big Sur was washed away by a debris flow following heavy rains; the roadway remains closed as Caltrans assesses…
-
Three firefighters were injured Tuesday morning when the Dolan Fire in Big Sur burned a remote fire station. The fire has consumed more than 125 square…
-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: We sit down with two Santa Barbara librarians to discuss a new class open to the public called 'Fact or Fiction,' designed…
-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, we get a tour of a former military facility off the coastal highway in Big Sur. It's been off-limits to the public until…
-
UPDATE TUESDAY, NOV. 27, 2018 10 A.M. Caltrans announced Tuesday morning it plans to close two sections of Highway 1 around Paul's Slide and Mud Creek.…