Evacuation warning issued for people in Big Sur area, ahead of forecasted rain

An evacuation warning was issued to people in the Big Sur area, ahead of the forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The warning stretches from north of Dolan Slide to the Rocky Creek Slip. Monterey County Officials say forecasted storms may cause more damage to Highway 1.

The road is expected to be closed until the rain passes through the area.

Officials warn, if you are medically fragile, feel unsafe, and are unprepared to be isolated for several days, to leave the area immediately.

Emergency medical officials may be unable to evacuate people beyond the road closure. County officials ask people to check on their neighbors to ensure their safety.

A convoy will arrive for people to evacuate at 4PM Wednesday, before a full road closure is issued in the area.