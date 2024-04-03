© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Evacuation warning issued for people in Big Sur area, ahead of forecasted rain

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Convoys passing through northbound Highway 1 at the slip out south of the Rocky Creek Bridge on March 31.
County of Monterey
An evacuation warning was issued to people in the Big Sur area, ahead of the forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The warning stretches from north of Dolan Slide to the Rocky Creek Slip. Monterey County Officials say forecasted storms may cause more damage to Highway 1.

The road is expected to be closed until the rain passes through the area.

Officials warn, if you are medically fragile, feel unsafe, and are unprepared to be isolated for several days, to leave the area immediately.

Emergency medical officials may be unable to evacuate people beyond the road closure. County officials ask people to check on their neighbors to ensure their safety.

A convoy will arrive for people to evacuate at 4PM Wednesday, before a full road closure is issued in the area.
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
