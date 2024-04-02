© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Portion of HWY 1 closes after weekend rains, State Parks issues closures in Big Sur area

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT
During recent heavy rain, Highway 1 lost a piece of its southbound lane just south of Rocky Creek Bridge.
CalTrans District 5
During recent heavy rain, Highway 1 lost a piece of its southbound lane just south of Rocky Creek Bridge.

Last weekend’s heavy rain in the Big Sur area caused emergency officials to issue another closure along highway 1.

Late Saturday afternoon, CalTrans officials began to receive reports that Highway 1 lost a piece of its southbound lane just south of Rocky Creek Bridge.

CalTrans representative Kevin Drabinski said engineers arrived on the scene Sunday morning to inspect the roadway.

“It was very pleasant to discover that the erosion beneath the roadway had remained in place from where it was the night before. So it was static, and it hadn’t continued to erode into the northbound lane which was a grave concern for us,” Drabinski said.

Drabinski said about 1600 people were stranded in the area because of the closure and a convoy led cars through the highway Sunday and Monday.

Convoys are now only allowed for residents and essential workers.

Drabinski said CalTrans will continue to monitor the highway’s damage but there is no timeline yet for a full reopening.

Meanwhile, the rains also caused California State Parks to issue refunds and cancel camping reservations for people visiting parks in the area

That includes Pfeiffer Big Sur, Andrew Molera, Limekiln, Julia Pfeiffer Burns and Point Sur State Parks.

Crews continue to clean up the highway at Dolan Point Slide and Paul’s Slide, which is south of the recent closure. Those closures are expected to reopen this spring.
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
