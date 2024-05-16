Highway 1 reopens near Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur

Residents of San Luis Obispo County are now able to travel up to Big Sur thanks to a reopening of Highway 1.

A portion of the highway had closed back in March due to heavy storms and a rockslide that left it impassable.

Kevin Drabinski is with CalTrans. He said the repairs didn’t just impact tourists, but also people living nearby who were forced to be isolated when the section of the highway first closed.

“It's also just on a community level the only way in and out and that's why we value so much this reopening,” said Drabinski.

According to Drabinski, the portion of the highway will have signalized traffic control with one-way alternating traffic for both the northbound and southbound lanes. The site will continue to be monitored and visually inspected.

The reopening is part of a large permanent reconstruction process, which is currently in the design phase and is expected to finish in 2025.