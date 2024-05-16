© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Highway 1 reopens near Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:25 PM PDT
Residents of San Luis Obispo County are now able to travel up to Big Sur thanks to a reopening of Highway 1.

A portion of the highway had closed back in March due to heavy storms and a rockslide that left it impassable.

Kevin Drabinski is with CalTrans. He said the repairs didn’t just impact tourists, but also people living nearby who were forced to be isolated when the section of the highway first closed.

“It's also just on a community level the only way in and out and that's why we value so much this reopening,” said Drabinski.

According to Drabinski, the portion of the highway will have signalized traffic control with one-way alternating traffic for both the northbound and southbound lanes. The site will continue to be monitored and visually inspected.

The reopening is part of a large permanent reconstruction process, which is currently in the design phase and is expected to finish in 2025.
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
