The fastest route connecting the Central Valley to the Central Coast, Highway 46, has also been a notoriously dangerous one. CalTrans has been working on…
A stretch of Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur will reopen April 23 after nearly three months of road closure. Heavy rains washed away 150 feet of road…
After a slide took out both lanes on a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans said it has no timeline yet on when the coastal highway will reopen…
1/29/21 UPDATEJust a few dozen Central Coast residents remain without power this morning as PG&E and SoCalEdison continue to clean up damage from this…
If you’ve been on the north San Luis Obispo County coast in the past few weeks, you may have noticed some new fauna off the side of the road: goats. A…
Work will resume this week on closing the El Campo Road and three other median crossings on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. The project will…
This week San Luis Obispo County officials voted to ask the state transportation agency to close middle sections of Highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande to…
UPDATE TUESDAY, NOV. 27, 2018 10 A.M. Caltrans announced Tuesday morning it plans to close two sections of Highway 1 around Paul's Slide and Mud Creek.…
An overturned tanker truck is blocking both lanes of southbound Highway 101 between Los Osos Valley Road and Higuera Street, and the highway is closed.…
The Central Coast stretch of California’s famous Highway One is once again an open road. KCBX’s Greta Mart was among the first drivers on Wednesday to…