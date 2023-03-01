Repair work, general improvements underway on Central Coast highways

There is ongoing work on Central Coast highways right now, both to repair winter storm damage and to make general improvements.

A section of Highway 1 IS being repaired north of Jalama Road near Lompoc. Part of the roadway washed out during last week’s winter weather and there have been intermittent closures since then.

Within the next few weeks, CalTrans District 5 will install a temporary signal there to help the flow of travel. The agency doesn’t have a timeframe for when repairs will be over. In the meantime, travelers can take State Route 246 to get between Lompoc and Highway 101.

There will also be a closure of the left lane on northbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach this Friday morning. Crews will be repairing the bridge railing over Frady Lane from 9a.m. to 11a.m., which could cause delays.

CalTrans District 5 will soon begin a major improvement project on Highway 1 through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Oceano. It will resurface about seven miles of the roadway and add new concrete retaining walls, lighting systems and other safety improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 16 and will lead to shoulder and lane closures in the overnight hours. There will be full closures of a section of Highway 1 in Oceano over the next few months.