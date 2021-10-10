-
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted to deny an ExxonMobil proposal to temporarily transport oil along Highways 101 and 166, despite…
-
King City is a town with just under 15,000 residents at the southern end of the Salinas Valley in Monterey County. It’s an agricultural-focused community,…
-
For nearly a year now, mysterious projectiles have been hitting cars passing through the Prunedale area in Monterey County. The California Highway Patrol…
-
On the latest Issues & Ideas, a San Luis Obispo artist is working to find more employment opportunities for artists in the community. Jami Ray is the…
-
The Santa Ynez Valley community gathered in Solvang this week to discuss traffic issues in the area. Concerns were voiced that various throughways in the…
-
Caltrans closed northbound lanes of Highway 101 due to a fast-moving brush fire that broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday.UPDATE 09/10/19 10:30 AM…
-
Work will resume this week on closing the El Campo Road and three other median crossings on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. The project will…
-
Santa Barbara police engaged in a standoff Tuesday with a suspect barricaded in an apartment building off South Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara. The area…
-
This week San Luis Obispo County officials voted to ask the state transportation agency to close middle sections of Highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande to…
-
An overturned tanker truck is blocking both lanes of southbound Highway 101 between Los Osos Valley Road and Higuera Street, and the highway is closed.…