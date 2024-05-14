© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Highway patrol shines light on human trafficking on the Central Coast at upcoming training

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:10 PM PDT
California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria are teaming up to raise awareness about human trafficking. In two free training sessions on Thursday, CHP officers will explain how traffickers operate and what signs to look for in victims.

CHP Officer Maria Barriga in Santa Maria said the training sessions aim to help the community spot and stop trafficking.

“It’s going to open up the community's eyes,” Barriga said. “We don't think that we're at risk here in Santa Maria. We’re in a sleepy town on the Central Coast, but unfortunately, we're not immune to it.”

Barriga emphasized the importance of protecting children and teens, who are frequently targeted.

The Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force identified 217 victims between 2017 and 2022, with 97% being female and 27% under 18.

Barriga hopes the training will clarify any misunderstandings around trafficking.

“Human trafficking is not just that girls are getting snatched out of the streets, but that they're being contacted online through regular apps like Snapchat and other social media platforms,” Barriga said.

The issue of human trafficking extends to other Central Coast counties. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office told KCBX it reported 14 cases last year, resulting in one conviction and one ongoing case this year.

The training sessions will be at Allan Hancock College on May 16, from 8 to 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
