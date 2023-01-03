KCBX News Update: SLO's COVID testing location to move, Highway 1 in Big Sur temporarily reopens

San Luis Obispo's COVID-19 testing site to move locations

The Covid-19 community testing site in San Luis Obispo will move from the SLO Veterans Hall to a new location starting tomorrow, January 4. The new site is in the Acacia Creek Business Park at 3450 Broad Street, Suite 111 in SLO.

County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the site is moving because “demand for testing has decreased to a level where it is possible to meet the need in a different location and return this space to its original use.”

The new COVID testing site is accessible from Broad Street or Sacramento Drive starting Wednesday.

Borenstein said the testing sites in Grover Beach and Paso Robles will remain in their current locations. All sites are open from 7 am to 7pm, with hour breaks from 11am to noon and again from 4 to 5 pm. The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays.

Local COVID-19 testing appointments are available at slopublichealth.org/testing.

Big Sur has reopened, but is planned to close again Wednesday

Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast is fully reopened as of 8 a.m. today after several days of closure, but it will close again tomorrow. CalTrans District 5 said there is one-way reversing traffic control at Paul’s Slide where crews are working to clean out debris.

The agency closed Highway 1 from Ragged Point in SLO County to just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County after heavy rain hit the area last week. Another incoming weather event called an “atmospheric river” will bring more heavy weather starting tomorrow.

CalTrans said it’s not clear when the road will close again tomorrow, but that once it’s closed there is a “strong possibility” it will remain that way for an “extended time.”

The one-day reopening of the highway is meant to allow local residents within the closure area to gather supplies ahead of the atmospheric river and more heavy weather expected over the weekend.