Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders mostly lifted throughout the Central Coast

Evacuation orders and shelter-in-place are mostly lifting on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County has ended its evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for southern areas of the county including Montecito, Gaviota and parts of Santa Barbara.

However, Sheriff Bill Brown said at a 2p.m. press conference that there are still some exceptions and road closures, and that the storm is still a lingering threat to this area.

Officials said there are still more than 40 road closures in Santa Barbara County as of 2p.m.

State Route 154, Highway 101 northbound in Carpinteria, and US 101 northbound at Winchester in Goleta are still closed as of this afternoon, but Highway 101 southbound is open in Santa Barbara through Ventura.

In SLO County, safety officials said the situation has drastically improved from yesterday, though there is still widespread damage and lingering threats.

Residents of San Luis Obispo are no longer under a shelter-in-place order. The city says local businesses do not need floodgates, but that they should have them and similar precautions anyway.

The Paso Robles Police Department has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings throughout the city and has reopened the 13th Street bridge.

Residents in areas including the Navajo Avenue and Riverbank Lane areas were under mandatory evacuations yesterday and this morning, which are now lifted as of 11a.m.

emergencyslo.org / Areas near the Arroyo Grande Channel are still under evacuation orders as of 2:30p.m. Tuesday.

Also in North SLO County, the Sheriff’s Office says it has resumed the search for a five-year-old boy missing after being swept away by floodwaters.

The department called off their divers searching the area yesterday after storm conditions made it too dangerous to continue.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing boy as Kyle Dolan. He went missing yesterday after a storm swept away the vehicle he was in, though his mother was rescued in time.

Areas in South SLO County near the Arroyo Grande Channel are still under evacuation orders, and there are maps available here.

The Morro Bay Police Department also reports a 78-year-old man was found dead in a boat in Morro Bay today.

The department said the cause is still undetermined and under investigation.

To find dispatch numbers, hotlines, warming centers, where to find sandbags and more, visit readyslo.org for SLO County, readysbc.org for Santa Barbara County or Monterey County’s emergency preparedness website.

For information on local highway conditions, visit CalTrans District 5’s website or Twitter.

Pacific Gas & Electric has an interactive map of outages in their service area, including the Central Coast.



San Luis Obispo County map of current emergencies

Santa Barbara County map of current emergencies

Monterey County map of current emergencies