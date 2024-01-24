Record-breaking surfer to compete in Pismo Beach this week

Photo by Amanda Wernik.

Pismo Beach Pier is buzzing with energetic chatter as crowds gather to watch surfers compete in the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series.

About 150 athletes from across North America are facing off to win points and climb the national rankings.

Among the competitors is Kolohe Andino, a surfer who made history. In 2019, he became the first surfer in the US to qualify for the Olympics.

Andino said his hopes for this competition are to “just have some fun, get some big scores and make some heats.”

Photo by Amanda Wernik. Surfers competing in the 2024 SLO Cal Open at Pismo Beach.

According to the WSL, he’s currently ranked number four in the Men’s Qualifying Series. If Andino makes it to the next round, he could rise up on the list.

According to surf reports, the area anticipates waves ranging from four to six feet throughout the week.

“It’s very contestable– lots of waves to ride, so that’s always fun for us,” Andino said.

The SLO Cal Open at Pismo Beach will continue until Sunday afternoon. The event is broadcast live here.