Cal Poly police investigate video of students trying to ride young horse on campus pasture

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:31 PM PDT
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo / College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
A social media video has surfaced showing Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo students breaking onto a campus pasture. One student attempted to ride a yearling.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo staff are urging the public to stay out of animal enclosures after a social media video showed students breaking into the campus’ pasture.

One person in the video is seen climbing onto a horse’s back. Others were seen taking pictures and petting the animals.

Irini Pateras is the Equine Center’s Manager. She said the horses were only a year old and not trained to withstand the weight of a human yet.

“We work so hard to take care of these animals and to have people just blatantly disrespect that and disturb them is such a big deal,” Pateras said.

Pateras reminds people that admiring animals from outside the fence is permitted, but feeding and petting them is not. She says this rule is for the safety of both people and the animals.

University Police are investigating the social media video.

The Cal Poly, SLO College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences is urging the public to call campus police if anyone is seen disturbing the horses or other animals on campus.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
