Hillside fire caused power outages and evacuations in SLO Tuesday morning

KCBX | By Yalina Harris
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT
The Bishop Fire broke out at approximately 4:30 Tuesday morning. Local fire officials say it should be completely contained by Wednesday morning.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Local fire officials are focusing on recovery efforts after a more than 10-acre fire went ablaze near San Luis Obispo High School at about 4:30 Tuesday morning.

The Bishop Fire spread near Johnson Ave, behind the County’s probation offices. It caused evacuations and left about 3,000 local residents without power until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

After 100 homes were evacuated, residents were told they could return home by 8:30 Tuesday morning.

SLO City Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said the fire is expected to be fully contained by Wednesday morning.

“So be cautious of emergency vehicles moving in and out of the area. There also will likely be residual smoke. So be cognizant of that and take any precautions that are needed in terms of respiratory protection,” Tuggle said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, however, the SLO City fire department is partnering with CalFire to conduct further investigations.
Yalina Harris
Yalina Harris began freelancing for KCBX during the summer of 2024. She's currently working towards earning her Journalism degree at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Yalina was previously managing editor for the Cuesta student paper. In her free time she enjoys hiking, reading, and hanging out at the beach.
