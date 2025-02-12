A Buellton-based nonprofit is helping make California beaches more accessible

A Central Coast nonprofit is making California beaches wheelchair accessible.

Nature Track was originally created to take K-12 students to local trails and beaches at no cost. But, Sue Eisaguirre, the company’s Executive Director, said it turned into something bigger when she wanted to help one of their volunteers.

“There was one incident where it was just really a difficult situation for his wheelchair and um my husband actually said to me, "You should find something for Steve." And that's when we found the Freedom Tracks,” Eisaguirre said.

Wheelchair users can sit and attach their chair on top of the Freedom Track and it helps the person travel over the sand with no effort. A joystick is connected to help the person control where they’re going.

“We found out that students um were never able to participate in their field trips. They were left back in the in the classroom. So now students can go on their field trips,” Eisaguirre said.

The company has a total of 15 tracks, with nine that stay in Santa Barbara County to help people access local beaches. Monthly trips are also held to beaches throughout California—in San Francisco, Sacramento, Truckee, and San Diego.

Interested users can register to borrow a Freedom Trax on the Nature Track website.