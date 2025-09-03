Grover Beach chef brings Central Coast flavors to Food Network

Jacob Town, chef and owner of The Spoon Trade and Grover Beach Sourdough, is showcasing Central Coast flavors on the Food Network.

Town and his wife grew up on the Central Coast and met in 1999 while working at the Cracked Crab in Pismo Beach. After attending culinary and art school in San Francisco, they returned home and opened their restaurants in Grover Beach about a decade ago.

Jacob Town The tri-tip tartare at The Spoon Trade.

“I would say that we are a farm to table American diner. We make everything from scratch. You can get anything from a baloney sandwich and a plate of meatloaf or fried chicken to steak tartare and blue fin tuna Niçoise," Town said.

Town says his favorite dish is a tri-tip tartare served with house-baked sourdough, a creation he says tells the story of their journey as a couple.

“I put it on menus at other restaurants. Then when we got here and we were deciding on a tartare—we did a nod to the Central Coast by using tri-tip, a nod to our travels by using tonnato sauce and a nod to where we are now by using the bread that we bake at our bakery,” Town said. “So, it's kind of like this story of us, where we've been and where we are now.”

Over the past year, Town has been featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and multiple episodes of Guys Grocery Games several Food Network shows…including Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Town is currently featured in the DDD Legends Tournament on Guys Grocery Games Wednesdays on the Food Network.

