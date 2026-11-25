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Sean Stromsoe / SLO Food Bank
High tides force SLO Food Bank’s 5K to change plans
Myriam-Fernanda Alcala
The change of plan encourages people to run the five kilometer race on their own time, wherever they are.
Listen
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