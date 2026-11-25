Pismo Beach has been home to the SLO Food Bank Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning for years.

High tides by the coast could reach up to 22 feet over the holiday, according to the National Weather Service. This prompted the change of plans. Now, runners can do the race virtually.

Molly Kern, CEO of SLO Food Bank, said they’ve been planning for a virtual alternative since September. Trotters can create or join a group that's meeting up for the event or finish the 5K on their own anytime before Friday, Nov. 27.

Last year, around 2,000 participants attended the Turkey Trot on Pismo Beach. According to Kern, some of the runners were vacationers in the area. Although runners will miss out on the in person race this year, the scope of the virtual trot has extended beyond the physical boundary of the county.

“We've also heard about families who are maybe traveling away from SLO County for the holiday, but are gonna be trotting virtually in communities all across the state, and even outside of California,” said Kern.

There are currently 28 trotter groups registered, and some have already taken to the trails. But, others, like The Avila Resort and the San Luis Ranch community will keep the Thanksgiving morning tradition alive.

