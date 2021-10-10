-
King tides and large breaking waves on the Central Coast have prompted several water rescues over the past week, but Cal Fire officials said it’s not just…
King tides are the year’s highest and lowest tides, occurring when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth.…
A Central Coast professor is asking surfers to serve as citizen scientists on February 8 and 9, during the final king tide of this season.King tides are…
California is facing the highest sea levels ever measured according to new information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).…
Some of the highest tides of the year are expected along the Central Coast next week and could coincide with a storm system headed our way. This has the…
The highest and lowest tides of the year are peaking Wednesday morning along the Central Coast. They're known as King Tides and could cause some minor…
Volunteers are set to record thousands of images of the California Coast next week as the highest tides of the year are expected to hit the area on…