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18th Annual Acoustic Guitar Concert

18th Annual Acoustic Guitar Concert

This year's concert will feature world-class guitarists Eric Skye from Portland, Jamie Stillway from Seattle, and Michael Millham from Spokane. Cuesta's own Jennifer Martin rounds out the lineup. You'll hear jazz, folk, and classical music on this concert. The concert is produced by and it benefits the Cuesta guitar classes. Reasonably priced tickets at tickets.cuesta.edu

Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10 to $18
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1
San Luis Obispo, California 93405