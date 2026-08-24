18th Annual Acoustic Guitar Concert
18th Annual Acoustic Guitar Concert
This year's concert will feature world-class guitarists Eric Skye from Portland, Jamie Stillway from Seattle, and Michael Millham from Spokane. Cuesta's own Jennifer Martin rounds out the lineup. You'll hear jazz, folk, and classical music on this concert. The concert is produced by and it benefits the Cuesta guitar classes. Reasonably priced tickets at tickets.cuesta.edu
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10 to $18
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405