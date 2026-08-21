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2026 VJMC National Rally Classic Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet

2026 VJMC National Rally Classic Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet

2026 VJMC (Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club) National Rally and Swap Meet to benefit CalCoastMS.org. Classic Motorcycles on display and motorcycle swap meet.

SLO City Church
$10-$100
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Central Coast Classic Motorcycle Club
805-440-4511
CentralCoastClassicMC@gmail.com
https://centralcoastclassicmc.com/
SLO City Church
1775 Calle Joaquin
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 316-1933
hello@slocity.church
https://slocity.church/