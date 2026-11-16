Following the success and critical acclaim of its October production, *Purcell-a-Palooza*, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents *A Classic Christmas*, a festive celebration of beloved holiday music.

Building on that momentum, *A Classic Christmas* brings together the Santa Barbara Master Chorale and Chamber Orchestra for two evenings, December 13 and 14, of glorious choral music, cherished holiday traditions, and festive surprises.