A Classic Christmas
A Classic Christmas
Following the success and critical acclaim of its October production, *Purcell-a-Palooza*, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents *A Classic Christmas*, a festive celebration of beloved holiday music.
Building on that momentum, *A Classic Christmas* brings together the Santa Barbara Master Chorale and Chamber Orchestra for two evenings, December 13 and 14, of glorious choral music, cherished holiday traditions, and festive surprises.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
$25 general admission, $20 seniors, $15 students with ID, free children 18 and under
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Master Chorale
805 682-6516
sbmasterchorale@gmail.com
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
909 N. LaCumbre Road (corner of Foothill)Santa Barbara , California 93110