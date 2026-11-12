Join the San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra for their Winter concert on Saturday, December 12.

"A Hollywood Christmas" features holiday music from both the stage and and screen. There will be something for music fans of all ages, including a custom arrangement of "You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch" featuring a special guest vocal soloist, music from Home Alone, White Christmas, and more. Come and sing along with the Wind Orchestra, conducted by Jennifer Martin.