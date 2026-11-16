Keep the good times rolling with Afterglow, the official Diva Cup Afterparty, presented by Femme Futures Foundation in Cayucos.

After a full day of waves, we’re turning up the energy with an awards ceremony, a live performance by Ms. Leo & Friends, and a silent disco featuring DJs Kyra & Macke spinning into the night! Bar available for 21+ and dinner for purchase.

Tickets are required for entry, so follow @divacup_surf on Instagram or visit femmefutures.org/events for tickets and event details.

