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Annual Jazz Faculty Concert

Annual Jazz Faculty Concert

Join us as the Cuesta Jazz Music Faculty show off their talents on the CPAC Mainstage.

100% of ticket proceeds from this wonderful annual event benefit music student scholarships.
Tickets available online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.

Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10-$30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1
San Luis Obispo, California 93405