Annual Jazz Faculty Concert
Annual Jazz Faculty Concert
Join us as the Cuesta Jazz Music Faculty show off their talents on the CPAC Mainstage.
100% of ticket proceeds from this wonderful annual event benefit music student scholarships.
Tickets available online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10-$30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405