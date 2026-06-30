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Arturo O'Farrill

Arturo O'Farrill

Mexican American pianist, composer, and bandleader Arturo O’Farrill is one of the most influential voices in contemporary jazz and Latin music today. A 6-time Grammy Award winner and 2-time Latin Grammy winner, O’Farrill has built an extraordinary career by blending Afro-Latin traditions, modern jazz, and innovative contemporary composition into a sound that is both deeply rooted and boldly forward-looking.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org