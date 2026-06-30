Arturo O'Farrill
Arturo O'Farrill
Mexican American pianist, composer, and bandleader Arturo O’Farrill is one of the most influential voices in contemporary jazz and Latin music today. A 6-time Grammy Award winner and 2-time Latin Grammy winner, O’Farrill has built an extraordinary career by blending Afro-Latin traditions, modern jazz, and innovative contemporary composition into a sound that is both deeply rooted and boldly forward-looking.
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Arts
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand AveSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu