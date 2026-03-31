Autumn by Candlelight: Vivaldi to Taylor Swift

Join Monarch After Dark for an autumn evening that puts a fresh spin on the traditional string quartet. From classical favorites to iconic rock, pop, and modern hits, this one-hour concert brings together music across generations—all reimagined through the sound of live strings. The program will offer something for longtime classical music lovers and contemporary music fans alike.

Presented by AAUW Atascadero, with proceeds supporting local scholarships, Tech Trek STEM camp, and programs benefiting women and girls in our community.