“Autumn Radiance”

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra kicks off its season with music that is evocative of the fall. Included is Eric Whitacre's beautiful work "October." You'll also enjoy Morton Gould's whimsical "Halloween," Aaron Copland's grand "The Promise of Living" and more. Jennifer Martin conducts.

Box office assistance may not be available in-person; please be sure to purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets available online, or call the Box Office at (805) 546-3198.