Azere Wilson at Growing Grounds
Azere Wilson at Growing Grounds
Enjoy an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories and songs by roots musician Azere Wilson. Cate Armstrong will host and open the show.
Additional opportunities to learn about the mental health resources offered by Transitions Mental Health Association. Bring your own food & beverage.
Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Artist Group Info
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967