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Azere Wilson at Growing Grounds

Azere Wilson at Growing Grounds

Enjoy an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories and songs by roots musician Azere Wilson. Cate Armstrong will host and open the show.

Additional opportunities to learn about the mental health resources offered by Transitions Mental Health Association. Bring your own food & beverage.

Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
www.t-mha.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.azerewilson.com
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967
https://www.facebook.com/events/679977587305621/679977590638954?event_time_id=679977590638954