Love it when your kids fly high, but worry when they do it at home? Take the fear out of flipping at the Bars and Bounce Clinic. We'll teach your backyard daredevil to float like a butterfly and swing big, stress free.

Children ages 5 to 17 and all levels are welcome—even first-time flyers. Sign up now for some flipping fun and safer backyard practice. Call (805) 547-1496.