Bars and Bounce Clinic
Bars and Bounce Clinic
Love it when your kids fly high, but worry when they do it at home? Take the fear out of flipping at the Bars and Bounce Clinic. We'll teach your backyard daredevil to float like a butterfly and swing big, stress free.
Children ages 5 to 17 and all levels are welcome—even first-time flyers. Sign up now for some flipping fun and safer backyard practice. Call (805) 547-1496.
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com