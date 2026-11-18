Basin Street Regular and Holiday Party
Basin Street Regular and Holiday Party
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of hot swingin' jazz, holiday cheer, delicious home-style cooking, dancing, and a champagne toast as we celebrate 50 incredible years of keeping jazz alive!
—The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band This sensational 16-piece ensemble will fill the room with big, bold brass, timeless jazz standards.
—The Decomposing Brass Quintet — These talented musicians are bringing a lively mix of jazz favorites, Broadway classics, and musical surprises to kick off the festivities.
Pismo Beach Veteran's Hall
$25: Holiday meal, live jazz, and champagne toast $10: Members — concert only $15: Non-members — concert only
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Basin Street Regulars
805 907-2097
rhondacardinal51@gmail.com
Pismo Beach Veteran's Hall
780 Bello StreetPismo Beach, California