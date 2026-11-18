Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of hot swingin' jazz, holiday cheer, delicious home-style cooking, dancing, and a champagne toast as we celebrate 50 incredible years of keeping jazz alive!

—The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band This sensational 16-piece ensemble will fill the room with big, bold brass, timeless jazz standards.

—The Decomposing Brass Quintet — These talented musicians are bringing a lively mix of jazz favorites, Broadway classics, and musical surprises to kick off the festivities.

