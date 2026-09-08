Big Band Blow Out Concert
Big Band Blow Out Concert
Join us for this exciting event as part of the Jazz Jubilee Central Coast festival! Featuring the honored big bands from five schools, this event will be overflowing with exciting sounds. Cuesta College, Cal Poly, Allan Hancock College, Atascadero High School, and Paso Robles High School will all perform short sets.
Tickets available online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$0-$10
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405