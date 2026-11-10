The Morro Coast Audubon Society (MCAS) will hold its 73rd Annual Morro Bay Christmas Bird Count (CBC) Compilation Meeting on Sunday, December 20 from 1 to 3 pm.

Join us in person for this Community Program to celebrate the day’s discoveries and share stories from the field. The compilation will be led by Jay Carroll, an active member and leader in our birding community, and will follow the 73rd annual Morro Bay Christmas Bird Count, which takes place on Saturday, December 19.

Participants will tabulate the species seen and tally the results from this year’s count, so come enjoy an afternoon of camaraderie and conversation.