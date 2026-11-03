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Birds of a Feather Family Day

Birds of a Feather Family Day

We will have experts from the Morro Coast Audubon Society, the Morro Bay Bird Festival and Pacific Wildlife Care here to teach you all about birds of the Central Coast. This is an exciting free day at the Garden for people of all ages.

SLO Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1400
education@slobg.org
SLO Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 541-1400
info@slobg.org
https://slobg.org/