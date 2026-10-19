Board President/Chair Roundtable
Board President/Chair Roundtable
Each 60-minute Zoom session includes brief introductions, a quick check-in (good news and/or what’s “keeping you up at night”), and participant-driven discussion around spotlight topics. Confidentiality is a core expectation (what’s shared in the roundtable stays in the roundtable) to encourage candid conversation and mutual support.
Zoom link will be sent upon registration, and participation is limited to 12 attendees.
Online Event
$10; Free for Spokes members
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event