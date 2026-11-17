Serving as a director on a nonprofit board offers valuable benefits to both you and your community. You’ll develop leadership skills, expand your network, and make a meaningful impact on a cause you care about. Your volunteer service ensures the organization stays mission-focused and effective, supporting positive change and enhancing the quality of life in your community.

Topics in this short introduction include:

—Your responsibilities as a director

—The three "duties" of a nonprofit director

—Finding the right board for you

—Typical time and financial commitment.