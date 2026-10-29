© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bob and Wendy with Paul Griffith and Special Guest Derek Senn

Bob and Wendy with Paul Griffith and Special Guest Derek Senn

We return to the newly remodeled Bunker SLO for an afternoon of songs, accompanied by guitar, cello, octave mandolin and percussion. We will be joined by Paul Griffith and special guest Derek Senn.

The Bunker SLO
$20 (plus ticket fee)
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Bunker SLO
805 203-6301
heythere@thebunkerslo.com
http://www.thebunkerslo.com

Artist Group Info

Bob and Wendy
bliepman@yahoo.com
bobwendy.com
The Bunker SLO
810 Orcutt Rd
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805.203.6301
heythere@thebunkerslo.com
http://www.thebunkerslo.com/events