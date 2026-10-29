Bob and Wendy with Paul Griffith and Special Guest Derek Senn
Bob and Wendy with Paul Griffith and Special Guest Derek Senn
We return to the newly remodeled Bunker SLO for an afternoon of songs, accompanied by guitar, cello, octave mandolin and percussion. We will be joined by Paul Griffith and special guest Derek Senn.
The Bunker SLO
$20 (plus ticket fee)
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Bunker SLO
805 203-6301
heythere@thebunkerslo.com
Artist Group Info
Bob and Wendy
bliepman@yahoo.com
The Bunker SLO
810 Orcutt RdSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
805.203.6301
heythere@thebunkerslo.com