© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brushstrokes and Burros: Paint, Sip, and Support

Brushstrokes and Burros: Paint, Sip, and Support

Uncork your holiday spirit at Brushstrokes & Burros: Paint, Sip, & Support! Join us at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary for an afternoon of painting, sipping, festive treats, and sweet burro interactions.

100% of proceeds directly support the care and rehabilitation of our rescue donkeys and mules.

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
$99-125
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
805 710-8445
info@ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org
https://ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org/home
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
4855 Righetti Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 710-8445
info@ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org
https://ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org/painting-workshops