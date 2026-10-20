Brushstrokes and Burros: Paint, Sip, and Support
Brushstrokes and Burros: Paint, Sip, and Support
Uncork your holiday spirit at Brushstrokes & Burros: Paint, Sip, & Support! Join us at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary for an afternoon of painting, sipping, festive treats, and sweet burro interactions.
100% of proceeds directly support the care and rehabilitation of our rescue donkeys and mules.
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
$99-125
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
805 710-8445
info@ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary
4855 Righetti RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 710-8445
info@ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org