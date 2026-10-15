Cal Poly Bandfest with Saxophonist Nick May

Cal Poly’s Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will start the program with Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter” from “The Planets,” Andrew Boysen’s Symphony No. 4 and E.E. Bagley’s “National Emblem March.” Guest saxophonist Nick May will be featured with each of the groups, on works by Warren Benson and Tyler Harrison. The Mustang Band will close the concert with arrangements of popular music from this season’s field shows, with music of Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Chicago, the Scorpions, Shakira, and more.