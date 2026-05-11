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Cal Poly Jazz Combos Spring Showcase

Cal Poly Jazz Combos Spring Showcase

The Cal Poly Jazz Combos Spring Showcase is set in the Pavilion of the Performing Arts Center. There are four jazz combos which explore a wide spectrum of jazz performance, from modern and traditional styles to original compositions and arrangements, Afro-Cuban and Brazilian–influenced repertory, and classic standards.

Performing Arts Center
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org