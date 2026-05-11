Cal Poly Jazz Combos Spring Showcase
Cal Poly Jazz Combos Spring Showcase
The Cal Poly Jazz Combos Spring Showcase is set in the Pavilion of the Performing Arts Center. There are four jazz combos which explore a wide spectrum of jazz performance, from modern and traditional styles to original compositions and arrangements, Afro-Cuban and Brazilian–influenced repertory, and classic standards.
Performing Arts Center
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849