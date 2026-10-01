Cal Poly Jazz Concert: The Art of Jazz

The program will explore the diverse styles that have shaped jazz performance, from swing and hard bop to Latin American and Caribbean traditions, soul and funk. The University Jazz Band and four Jazz Combos will perform, and the Jazz Lab Band will make its performance debut on the concert. The group is a “little big band,” with six to eight horns and a rhythm section. Jamaal Baptiste directs the bands, and Dylan Johnson directs the combos. More at https://music.calpoly.edu/calendar/jazz