Cal Poly Jazz Concert: The Art of Jazz
Cal Poly Jazz Concert: The Art of Jazz
The program will explore the diverse styles that have shaped jazz performance, from swing and hard bop to Latin American and Caribbean traditions, soul and funk. The University Jazz Band and four Jazz Combos will perform, and the Jazz Lab Band will make its performance debut on the concert. The group is a “little big band,” with six to eight horns and a rhythm section. Jamaal Baptiste directs the bands, and Dylan Johnson directs the combos. More at https://music.calpoly.edu/calendar/jazz
Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students and Jazz Federation members
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849