Cal Poly Music Faculty Showcase
Cal Poly Music Faculty Showcase
Cal Poly Music Department faculty members will be featured in a Faculty Showcase recital in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center (No. 45) on campus.
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
$10 general, $5 students
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
music@calpoly.edu