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Cal Poly Music Faculty Showcase

Cal Poly Music Faculty Showcase

Cal Poly Music Department faculty members will be featured in a Faculty Showcase recital in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center (No. 45) on campus.

Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
$10 general, $5 students
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
music@calpoly.edu
music.calpoly.edu/calendar