Cal Poly PolyRhythmics Percussion Concert

Cal Poly’s PolyRhythmics Percussion Ensemble will feature Sven-David Sandström's intensely thundering, drumming powerhouse, "Kroumata Pieces," as well as gentler, more impressionistic pieces such as Rob Sanderl's "Placid Landscapes" for four marimbas. Music Department faculty member John Astaire is the director.

Tickets are available from the Cal Poly Ticket Office: https://pacslo.org/cpmusic