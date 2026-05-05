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Cal Poly PolyRhythmics Percussion Concert

Cal Poly PolyRhythmics Percussion Concert

Cal Poly’s PolyRhythmics Percussion Ensemble will feature Sven-David Sandström's intensely thundering, drumming powerhouse, "Kroumata Pieces," as well as gentler, more impressionistic pieces such as Rob Sanderl's "Placid Landscapes" for four marimbas. Music Department faculty member John Astaire is the director.
Tickets are available from the Cal Poly Ticket Office: https://pacslo.org/cpmusic

Performing Arts Center
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org