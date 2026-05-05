Cal Poly PolyRhythmics Percussion Concert
Cal Poly PolyRhythmics Percussion Concert
Cal Poly’s PolyRhythmics Percussion Ensemble will feature Sven-David Sandström's intensely thundering, drumming powerhouse, "Kroumata Pieces," as well as gentler, more impressionistic pieces such as Rob Sanderl's "Placid Landscapes" for four marimbas. Music Department faculty member John Astaire is the director.
Tickets are available from the Cal Poly Ticket Office: https://pacslo.org/cpmusic
Performing Arts Center
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849