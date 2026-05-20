Cal Poly Soundings: 'Music of the Spheres'
Cal Poly Soundings: 'Music of the Spheres'
Cal Poly Soundings will present “Music of the Spheres” at 7:30 pm, Thursday and Friday, May 28th and 29th, in the Pavilion of the Performing Arts Center. Soundings is an interdisciplinary program that brings together original compositions by Cal Poly music technology and composition students with contemporary choreography by students in the Theatre and Dance Department.
Performing Arts Center
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849