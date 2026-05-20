© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cal Poly Soundings: 'Music of the Spheres'

Cal Poly Soundings: 'Music of the Spheres'

Cal Poly Soundings will present “Music of the Spheres” at 7:30 pm, Thursday and Friday, May 28th and 29th, in the Pavilion of the Performing Arts Center. Soundings is an interdisciplinary program that brings together original compositions by Cal Poly music technology and composition students with contemporary choreography by students in the Theatre and Dance Department.

Performing Arts Center
$22 general, $12 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org